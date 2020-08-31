The body of a young man was found the back of a van involved in a crash at Occoquan.

From Virginia State Police:

At 2:25 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 27), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County. A tractor-trailer had been stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 160 for Route 123/Occoquan Lake Ridge. As the tractor-trailer began to pull back into the southbound travel lanes, it was struck from behind by a van. The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound on I-95.

The adult, male driver of the white, full-size Chevrolet work van was treated at the scene for minor injuries. After the scene was cleared, the body of a young, adult male was located in the back cargo area of the van. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The investigation into the crash and unattended death remain ongoing at this time.