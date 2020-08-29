5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31

Bystanders became heroes when they went into the water to save the life of the occupant inside of an SUV that crashed into a pond.

From Manassas fire and rescue:

Units arrived to find a sport utility vehicle partially submerged in a water retention pond approx 300 feet from land. Bystanders on the scene who had witnessed the crash had entered the water and removed the unconscious patient through the back hatch prior to crews arriving. Truck 501’s crew entered the water and assisted with removing the patient from the water. Medic 501 ground transported the patient to Manassas Airport and transferred care to AirCare 1. Manassas City units on the scene included Truck 501, Rescue Engine 521, Medic 501, Ambulance 521 and Battalion 581. Additional units from Prince William County Department of Fire Rescue were dispatched as well.

There was only one occupant located in the vehicle, and while the immediate call to 9-1-1 was made, entering the water and removing the unconscious patient prior to arrival of our units was heroic. Thank you to the civilians that risked their own life to save another.



Original Post

An SUV was found at the bottom of a pond off Hastings Drive in Manassas.

Police were on the scene of the incident that occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Hastings Drive and South Grant Avenue.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. We’ve asked Manassas police for information and will update this post as soon as we have it.

Hastings Drive is a four-lane road with a speed limit of 25 mph. A rainstorm had just moved through the area prior to the crash.

Our thanks go out to a PLN subscriber for sending us these photos.