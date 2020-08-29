On Friday, August 21, 2020, our beloved Gladys Mae Alexander departed into eternal rest. She was born in Halifax, VA to the late Henry Edmonds, and Florine Vaden Edmonds. Gladys was united in marriage to the late Douglas F. Alexander Sr., on January 13, 1962, in which three children were born. From a young age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ, and later became a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Woodbridge.

After moving to Washington, DC, she held various careers. However, as a homemaker she enjoyed and cherished caring for her Family, whom she loved dearly. She always had a great laugh and was a blessing and a joy to everyone she met. Also, she loved teaching Sunday School classes, singing in the church choir, and organizing vacation bible school for the neighborhood children. She always had an open door for the neighborhood children to attend her vacation bible school, in which many did attend.

She was a God-fearing and positive influence on the neighborhood children, in which many attested (to this day) that she influenced their upbringing, while instilling the faith in God, in her own children. Her children are a testament to her faith and commitment to God’s word.

To cherish her precious memories are, her two sons; Douglas Alexander Jr and wife, Iesha of Woodbridge, VA, Troy Alexander, and wife, Shirleen of Silver Spring, MD, and one daughter, Tonia Alexander of Woodbridge, VA; her grandchildren, Nicole Alexander and Troy Alexander Jr. of Silver Spring, MD.

Also, to cherish her precious memories are; her brother; Bishop Hamilton Edmonds of Laurel, MD, and one sister Mary Tucker of Halifax, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Family preceding in death are; Henry Edmonds, Dorothy Anderson, Hanna Averett, Rachel Moore, Catherine Daniels, Gurfus Edmonds, and Margaret Beverly.

Gladys Mae Alexander will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday August 31, 2020.