Tornadoes possible as ‘Laura’ passes over region Saturday

We’re keeping a close eye on the approaching remnants of Hurricane Laura.

On Saturday, we should expect showers and thunderstorms in our area. A few of those could contain tornadoes.

From the National Weather Service:

…The risk for a couple of tornadoes should redevelop Saturday afternoon and evening over parts of the mid-Atlantic from Virginia to North Carolina.

Here’s the full forecast:

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then scattered showers after 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 86. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.