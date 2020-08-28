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Tornadoes possible as ‘Laura’ passes over region Saturday

By Uriah Kiser

We’re keeping a close eye on the approaching remnants of Hurricane Laura.

On Saturday, we should expect showers and thunderstorms in our area. A few of those could contain tornadoes.

From the National Weather Service:

…The risk for a couple of tornadoes should redevelop Saturday afternoon and evening over parts of the mid-Atlantic from Virginia to North Carolina.

Here’s the full forecast:

Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then scattered showers after 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday
Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 86. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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