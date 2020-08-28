Deputies called to fight outside hotel, man nearly stabbed

A man was nearly Stafford outside of a Stafford County hotel.

More in a press release:

ASSAULT — AUGUST 28, 2020 Affordable Suites of America, 44 Woodstock Lane, 8/26, 6:48 p.m. Hotel guest reported a co-worker staying at the hotel had pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him in the parking lot. The victim was able to avoid the knife and other co-workers responded to assist in keeping the offender away. Deputy R.M. Connelly identified the suspect as Sterling Johnson, 18, of Virginia Beach. Johnson was charged with attempted malicious wounding and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail

In a separate incident, deputies were also called after air pumps at two North Stafford 7-Eleven gas stations were damaged, and the change inside was reported missing.

7-Eleven, 910 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation. 7-Eleven, 328 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Authorities also made two DUI arrests: