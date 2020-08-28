Deputies called to fight outside hotel, man nearly stabbed

A man was nearly Stafford outside of a Stafford County hotel.
More in a press release:
ASSAULT — AUGUST 28, 2020 Affordable Suites of America, 44 Woodstock Lane, 8/26, 6:48 p.m. Hotel guest reported a co-worker staying at the hotel had pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him in the parking lot. The victim was able to avoid the knife and other co-workers responded to assist in keeping the offender away. Deputy R.M. Connelly identified the suspect as Sterling Johnson, 18, of Virginia Beach. Johnson was charged with attempted malicious wounding and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail
In a separate incident, deputies were also called after air pumps at two North Stafford 7-Eleven gas stations were damaged, and the change inside was reported missing.
7-Eleven, 910 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
7-Eleven, 328 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Authorities also made two DUI arrests:
Confederate Way/Coal Landing Road, 8/26, 11:11 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to this area for a single-vehicle accident. He observed a Honda Civic had left the roadway, went down the embankment and into a ditch. The driver was identified as Yousif Khandakji, 34, of Stafford. Khandakji was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for DUI second offense in five years.
Cool Spring Road, 8/27, 10:30 p.m. Deputy C.S. Haines observed a Chevy Impala pass through a red traffic signal without stopping and then fail to maintain the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jose Lovo-Bautista, 23, of Fredericksburg. As the driver exited the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a baggie containing suspected controlled substance residue fell from his lap. Lovo-Bautista was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. An additional baggie containing suspected controlled substance residue was located in Lovo-Bautista’s pocket when he was searched at the jail. He was charged with DUI second offense in five years, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, drinking while driving, and the traffic light violation. Lovo-Bautista was held on a $3,500 bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.