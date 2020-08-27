Volunteers sought to work Prince William polls on Election Day

Prince William County seeks more volunteers to work the polls on November 3, 2020, for the Presidential General Election.

From Prince William County:

As we prepare for the November election, Prince William County needs 1,600 residents to work at 93 polling locations on Election Day—November 3. Poll workers are an essential part of the election process.

Residents who serve as poll workers must be registered to vote in Virginia, receive training, and are compensated for their time.

On Election Day, poll workers:

Arrive at the polling location by 5 a.m.

Set up voting equipment and prepare the location for voting.

Are assigned to work curbside or indoors.

Look up voters by checking their names in the Electronic Poll book.

Admit voters to voting machines.

Tally votes.

Secure voting machines and Electronic Poll books.

Close the polling location at 7 p.m.

The Prince William County Office of Elections asks all registered voters to consider serving as poll workers because this is a critical role. Visit the Prince William County of Elections website, and look for the “Become an Election Officer” page under “Elections and Registration” to learn more, and complete the online application. The application deadline is October 2.