Storms, chance of flooding as ‘Laura’ crosses Virginia on Saturday

Hurricane Laura is now bringing damaging winds and floods through central and northern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast is still experiencing high water levels.

Laura’s trajectory will send it northeast from Louisiana.

On Saturday, Hurricane Laura is expected to affect Virginia as it crosses over the state as tropical depression. There’s a slight chance of flooding, with severe storms are expected.

Before the storm, on Friday, it’ll be hot with and a chance of storms in the afternoon.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.