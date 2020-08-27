Sawed-off shotgun, handgun recovered, 3 charged

Residents at an apartment complex in Triangle reported hearing gunshots, and that led the arrests of three men who police said had plenty of weapons in their car.

From Prince William police:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 26 at 4:40PM, officers responded to the Linden Park Apartments located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard in the above area.

As officers were responding, a witness reported that a white SUV was seen fleeing the scene. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle disregarded the officers emergency equipment and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on Jefferson Davis Hwy.

As the vehicle approached the intersection with Dumfries Rd., the driver lost control and struck several other vehicles before overturning near the intersection. One of the passengers in the SUV, later identified as Gabriel Alexander BRUINS, attempted to flee on foot while carrying a shotgun.

After a brief foot pursuit, G. BRUINS was taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Perry O’Neal BRUINS, was taken into custody without incident at the scene of the crash. Another passenger, identified as Akil Sonesta JOHNSON, was entrapped in the vehicle and was pulled out by officers before being transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation into the initial shots fired call revealed that a verbal altercation between two groups escalated when P. BRUINS, fired a weapon into the air. The groups dispersed and the suspects fled in the vehicle before crashing. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen. No injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting were reported.

A sawed-off shotgun and handgun were recovered from the suspects. One of the firearms had the serial number removed. Following the investigation, all three suspects were arrested.

Arrested on August 26:

Perry O’Neal BRUINS, 50, of 14008 Giles St. in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm, 1 count of shooting a firearm near a school, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of grand larceny, 1 count of eluding, 1 count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun and 1 count of altering a serial number on a firearm

Gabriel Alexander BRUINS, 18, of 14008 Giles St. in Woodbridge

Charged with possession of a sawed off shotgun, obstruction of justice and receipt of stolen property

Akil Sonesta JOHNSON, 37, of 18153 Kilmer Ln. in Triangle

Charged with receipt of stolen property

Court Date: November 12, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond