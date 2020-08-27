Manassas will put on fireworks on show on Labor Day weekend.

The show come as the city joined other surrounding jurisdictions by canceling or postponing their annual July 4 fireworks shows.

More from a city spokeswoman:

The City of Manassas will mark the end of summer with a 9-minute fireworks display in the Historic Downtown on Saturday, September 5 at approximately 8 pm. The fireworks will launch from the Historic Downtown more than 500 feet into the air and be visible from most areas in the City.

Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes and unlike the 4th of July, when the fireworks are more than 20 minutes, there will be no music performances or other events. City restaurants and shops will be open with plenty of outdoor seating but residents shouldn’t congregate, particularly without face coverings.

The Labor Day display is intended to provide a brief respite and uplifting moment for the end of the summer.