8 in-person voter offices to open ahead of Nov. 3 General Election

Voters in Prince William County will have eight places to cast their votes early.

To handle the expected crush of voters, starting Monday, October 19, eight satellite voter offices located across the county will be open for residents to cast their “absentee in-person” votes for the Nov 3, 2020 election:

1. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Rd, Haymarket

2. Main Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1, Manassas

3. DMV Woodbridge Customer Service Center Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Rd, Woodbridge

4. Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Rd, Bristow

5. Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

6. Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge

7. James J. McCoart Administrative Building, 1 County Complex Ct, Woodbridge

8. Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main Street, Dumfries

The centers will be staffed and open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re expected to serve some 290,000 county residents whom officials said need enhanced access to voting.

Early voting for the November 3 General Election begins on Friday, September 18, 45 days before the election.

For those who really want to beat the rush, residents can cast their absentee in-person votes at three of the eight early voting centers starting September 18:

1. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Rd, Haymarket

2. Main Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1, Manassas

3. DMV Woodbridge Customer Service Center Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Rd, Woodbridge

The three offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This will mark the first time the Woodbridge DMV voting office has been open since it closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, said county elections office spokesman Matthew Wilson.

Early in-person voting ends on Oct. 31, 2020. Absentee-in person voting has grown in popularity since the 2016 election, officials said.

For those who want to vote by mail, you have until Oct. 23, 2020, to request a ballot by mail.