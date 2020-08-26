Storms remain in forecast as hurricane remnants to affect Virginia

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to reach hurricane status as it makes landfall in the Gulf Coast tonight. Extreme winds and flash flooding along the Northwest Gulf Coast are expected, as well as a catastrophic storm surge.

Laura’s trajectory will send it northeast from Texas and Louisiana.

On Saturday, Hurricane Laura is expected to affect Virginia, where it will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds typical of a tropical storm. We’ll keep you posted on the storm as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, Thursday will bring clouds and extreme heat, with a possibility of rain.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.