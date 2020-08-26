Updated: Police on scene of barricade near county government center

6:20 p.m.

The man that prompted the barricade is in police custody.

*UPDATE: Ref #barricade incident on Wolf Shoals Rd in #Woodbridge, the individual involved was detained without incident and is being evaluated. Roadways in the area should be reopening shortly. https://t.co/AL39bhWcfo pic.twitter.com/MaQqFghY37 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 26, 2020

2:53 p.m.

One person has barricaded himself into his home just off Bacon Race Road in Woodbridge.

Police have surrounded the home on Wolf Run Shoals Road where the unidentified person has locked himself inside.

Police tell us:

There is one person who has locked himself inside of a residence on Wolf Run Shoals Rd. There is no one else inside the home and police are on scene. The scene is active, so we do not have more right now. Wolf Run Shoals Rd. and Observer Ln. (both local roads) have been blocked at this time.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

We don’t know if the person inside the house has a weapon. The scene is located about two and a half miles from the Prince William County Government Center.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

More as we have it.