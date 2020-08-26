Pet owners can vaccinate their cats, dogs at drive-thru rabies clinic

On September 19, 2020, Stafford County will have a drive-thru Rabies Clinic for pet owners to have their cats and dogs vaccinated. The event will be held by Stafford Animal control on the Stafford Government Center campus.

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Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic Provides Quick and Easy Protection

Have your cat or dog vaccinated at Stafford’s drive-thru Rabies Clinic on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The cost is $10 per pet, and you must pre-register online or by visiting the Stafford Treasurer’s Office. Stafford Animal Control is holding the event on the Stafford Government Center campus.

“This is another service we provide to our citizens to help keep everyone safe and to allow them to complete business with ease,” said Stafford Sheriff’s Office Captain Mike Null, Chief Animal Control Officer. “Prevention is critically important when it comes to rabies, and there is no easier way to get your pet vaccinated.”

If you have a record of your pet’s last vaccination, your pet is eligible for three years of prevention. If you have no record of a rabies shot or if the rabies vaccination has expired by more than one month, the pet can only receive a one-year shot. It is helpful to provide a receipt for your online or in-person registration, although these are not required. Non-county residents are also welcome, but they must pre-register.

Dogs must be on a leash and remain in their vehicle for the shot. Cats must be in a carrier. They will be taken into the Animal Control mobile unit to be vaccinated and returned to the vehicle. Social distancing per Coronavirus protocol will be observed, and participants are asked to wear a mask. All pets are required to be four months or older.

It is important to note that pre-registration is required by visiting www.staffordcountyva.gov/rabiesclinic. The registration will close on Wednesday, September 16. There are no refunds if you pre-register and cannot attend. The clinic takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the parking lot of the Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.