Pedestrian struck by VRE train on Manassas line

6:20 p.m.
Trains are running once again following the pedestrian strike.
Update: Railroad has opened back up, trains will be on the move shortly at restricted speeds.
Note: Updates are not typically available for delays under 10 minutes as time is often made up en route.
Questions? Contact [email protected] or call 703.684.100 https://t.co/hWPpqOqjpj
— Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020
3:15 p.m.
Fairfax County police tell us the person struck by the train is in critical condition.
3 p.m.
VRE tells us they’re working on getting OmniRide buses to the scene of the stalled train. The buses will take passengers to their destinations.
Update: Manassas Line train 325 will continue to hold at Burke Station due to a pedestrian strike. We are getting buses to Burke Station and will transport passengers to their stations, at this time, we are estimating 45-60 minutes until the buses arrive.
https://t.co/EsfNaDrrn6
— Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020
2:27 p.m.
We’re just getting word that someone has been struck by a Virginia Railway Express train on the Manassas line near Burke.
Manassas Line train 325 has stopped at Burke Station due to a pedestrian struck by train.
Note: Updates are not typically available for delays under 10 minutes as time is often made up en route.
Questions? Contact [email protected] or call 703.684.1001. A https://t.co/33sYrLRQJY
— Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020
We’ll post more as we have it.