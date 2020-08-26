Traffic

Pedestrian struck by VRE train on Manassas line

By Uriah Kiser

6:20 p.m. 

Trains are running once again following the pedestrian strike.

 

3:15 p.m.

Fairfax County police tell us the person struck by the train is in critical condition.

3 p.m. 

VRE tells us they’re working on getting OmniRide buses to the scene of the stalled train. The buses will take passengers to their destinations.

2:27 p.m. 

We’re just getting word that someone has been struck by a Virginia Railway Express train on the Manassas line near Burke.

We’ll post more as we have it.

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