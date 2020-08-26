Pedestrian struck by VRE train on Manassas line

6:20 p.m.

Trains are running once again following the pedestrian strike.

Update: Railroad has opened back up, trains will be on the move shortly at restricted speeds. Note: Updates are not typically available for delays under 10 minutes as time is often made up en route. Questions? Contact [email protected] or call 703.684.100 https://t.co/hWPpqOqjpj — Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020

3:15 p.m.

Fairfax County police tell us the person struck by the train is in critical condition.

3 p.m.

VRE tells us they’re working on getting OmniRide buses to the scene of the stalled train. The buses will take passengers to their destinations.

Update: Manassas Line train 325 will continue to hold at Burke Station due to a pedestrian strike. We are getting buses to Burke Station and will transport passengers to their stations, at this time, we are estimating 45-60 minutes until the buses arrive.

https://t.co/EsfNaDrrn6 — Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020

2:27 p.m.

We’re just getting word that someone has been struck by a Virginia Railway Express train on the Manassas line near Burke.

Manassas Line train 325 has stopped at Burke Station due to a pedestrian struck by train. Note: Updates are not typically available for delays under 10 minutes as time is often made up en route. Questions? Contact [email protected] or call 703.684.1001. A https://t.co/33sYrLRQJY — Virginia Railway Express (@VaRailExpress) August 26, 2020

We’ll post more as we have it.