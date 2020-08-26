Karen P. Booker, 77, of Woodbridge Virginia, passed away and went to the LORD on August, 23rd, 2020.

She was born in Clarksburg, WV, June 24th, 1943. After graduating from Washington Irving High School, she married Frederick C. Booker, August 10th, 1963 in Harpers Ferry, WV.

Karen worked for HUD and FEMA for a combined 32 years. After her retirement, she continued to contract with FEMA and serve those in need. She loved our LORD and Savior and had lifelong devotion to the Methodist church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a faithful, active member at Good Shephard United Methodist Church in Dale City.

Later in life, she received her associates degree with honors from Northern Virginia Community College. Karen joined Toastmasters in 1987 and was very devoted to Toastmasters and served in many roles: District 27 Governor 2000-2001, Lake Ridge Toastmasters President 1997-1998 and current term Traveling TasteMasters Toastmasters Club. Karen demonstrated her zest for life through extensive traveling with her mother and spending time with her loving family and many, many friends.

Karen is survived by her beloved son Frederick (Ricky) Booker and his wife Athena; mother and family matriarch, Betty R. Pleasant – Taylor; brothers Charles Pleasant and Gregory Pleasant; adoring granddaughters Raigan Beth and Taylor Olivia Booker; Sister-In-Laws Deborah Pleasant; Candice Pleasant; Janice Danhart; nieces Amelia Kennedy; nephews Zachary Pleasant; Geoffrey Pleasant; Colin Pleasant and Phillip Welshans.