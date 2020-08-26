Hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket lift ban on visitors in acute care facilities

Back in March, Novant Health UVA Health System suspended visitation for the majority of patients due to the new coronavirus. Now, patients will be allotted one healthy adult visitor who will go through a mandatory health screening.

More in a press release:

Novant Health UVA Health System, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers in northern and central Virginia, recently expanded its visitor policy to allow for limited visitation in its emergency departments, inpatient areas and surgical areas.

Effective immediately, each patient will be allowed one healthy visitor over the age of 18. Visitors will need to get their temperature taken and pass COVID-19 screening questions each time they enter a Novant Health UVA Health System facility. Additionally, approved visitors will be required to wear a mask and a wristband given to them during screening.

“While the safety of our team members, patients and community remains our top priority, we recognize the important role friends and family play in supporting the health of our patients,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System.

The updated visitation policy applies to the health system’s three acute care facilities: Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.

Visitors should remain with the patient while in the facility. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging or other testing, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room or return to their vehicle until the patient returns. Common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are currently closed to visitors.

Pilong shared that the decision to expand visitation is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in coordination with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“While Novant Health UVA Health System is currently safe and open to provide patients with the care they need, we will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities, the census at our medical centers and our health system’s supply of personal protective equipment to ensure that we are prepared for any potential surge in positive cases,” Pilong said. “We will adjust visitation restrictions as needed in the future.”

Visiting hours for hospitals’ inpatient care areas are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to the one healthy adult laboring mothers designate to accompany them for the entirety of their stay or visitors appointed as designated guardians of minors or adults requiring guardianship. Visiting hour restrictions also do not apply to Emergency Department visitors; however, if a patient is transferred to an inpatient area, visitation will be limited to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit at Prince William Medical Center remains closed to visitors. Visitors are also not allowed in outpatient areas with the following exceptions:

Minors or adults requiring guardianship can be accompanied by one designated adult.

With approval of the care teams, patients may bring one healthy adult support person for special circumstances (e.g., appointments with provider to discuss test results or plan of care in provider-based clinics or outpatient clinics).

Expectant mothers may bring one healthy adult support person with them to obstetrical ultrasound appointments.

For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System and the heightened safety measures it has added for in-person visits, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/WelcomeBack