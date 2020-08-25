Sunny on Wednesday, chance of showers continues through the week

We’re closely watching Tropical Storm, as it may have an effect on our region over the weekend.

More on that below, but first, Wednesday will be sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to reach hurricane status as it makes landfall in the Gulf Coast early Thursday. The storm’s trajectory will send it northeast from Texas and Louisiana.

On Saturday, Hurricane Laura is expected to hit Virginia, where it will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds typical of a tropical storm. We’ll keep you posted on the storm as more information becomes available.