Students line up at Stafford schools to pick up laptops

Students across Stafford County are receiving their laptops.

Computers are being distributed at various school sites this week as classes are set to resume Monday, August 31. Classes are being held online only for at least the first month of school.

A total of 500 laptops were distributed at Stafford High School on August 20, according to schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn-Peters. More laptops are being distributed at various school sites across the county this week, she adds.

Late last month, when leaders decided to scrap plans for a hybrid return, with some students in the classroom and others at home, they chose the transition period into a hybrid learning model will be different for each grade level.

Elementary school students will participate in virtual learning from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1, with health and academic data analysis being conducted on Sept. 21 to determine if a hybrid plan is plausible.

A decision on the matter will then be announced on Sept. 24.

In June, we reported the Stafford County School Board approved the purchase of 9,000 Chromebook computers for student use.