Shirley L. Bridges

She walked in beauty, love, and wisdom.

Leaving in her wake , friends and loved ones whom felt the impact of her presence on their lives. Shirley Oliver was born in Omaha, Nebraska to loving parents, Margorie Pearl Oliver and WWII Veteran, Clarence Clifford Oliver. She would grow up in Kansas City, Kansas and there graduate from Sumner High School. It would be in high school where she would meet the love her life, Elbert Edward Bridges. Their marriage would last for Forty –six years . In the course of Shirley’s life she had many loves. A great love for her husband, a deep abiding love for her children and love for her career with the US Forest Service. She retired from the US Forest Service after forty years, leaving behind a great many colleagues with whom had a deep respect for her.

Shirley Bridges is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband ,(Ret) Sgt FC Elbert E. Bridges, her daughter, Elisha Bridges, her brothers, Albert Cherry and Jerry Tyrone Oliver. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Oliver Hawkins ,St, Paul Minnesota, and brother, Joseph Clarence Oliver, Washington DC, her daughter, Erica L. Bridges, her son, Elbert Eugene Bridges II, daughter-in-law Theresa Bridges , and two grandchildren, Xavier Bridges and Alexandra Bridges, for whom she was very proud. Rest well, sweet lady. You go to a far far better rest than you have ever known. We will see you again one day.