Prince William crime rate falls in 2019 as more arrested

More people are being arrested in Prince William County, but, the overall crime rate is down.

A total of 12,644 people were placed in handcuffs in the county in 2019, according to the police department’s just-released annual report. That’s 99 more people than a year ago.

At 881 logged arrests, 66 more people were charged with theft than a year ago. And when it comes to teens, 1,857 were arrested last year — 123 more than the year before.

However, crimes like robbery, burglary, and theft, and motor vehicle theft all fell last year. In fact, 113 fewer cars were stolen in Prince William County last year.

Acting Prince William police chief Col. Jarad Phelps tells us:

“We are pleased the crime rate has continued to trend downward over the years. The Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who lives, works, and visits our County. This measure helps to articulate and reinforce our commitment to our community. At the same time, we must and will continue to work with our community to build and strengthen relationships to make Prince William County even safer. Our mission has always been to enhance the quality of life by providing police services through a shared partnership with our community.”

The number of murders, while not as high as it was in 2016 at its 14-year-high of 16, is creeping up. There were 14 last year, up from nine in 2018.

Police investigated 13 murder cases in the county last year with 14 victims. Two victims were killed in once shooting incident, on June 22 in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge.

Abner Jose Molina Rodriguez is charged in the murders of Milton Beltran Lopez and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga. He has a scheduled trial date on December 7, 2020.

Two murders that occurred in the county last year remain unsolved:

DECEASED: Eric Lanier TATE II, age 25

DATE OF CALL: August 29, 2019

LOCATION: Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road, Woodbridge On August 29, 2019 at 1:06AM, officers responded to the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodridge to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate this case. Currently, no arrests have been made. DECEASED: Antonio Kaoul SMITH, age 37

DATE OF CALL: September 24, 2019

LOCATION: 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive, Dumfries On September 24, 2019 at 3:51AM, officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway near the above area. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The victim was local to the area where he was found. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate this case. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Overall, the crime rate measuring crime trends in Prince William County is at its lowest point in 15 years. It’s been trending downward since 2005.

Police noted a 78% increase in the number of cases of blackmail and extortion, which is attributed to changes in the way the crimes are reported.

Police also filed more prostitution charges in 2019 than in previous years. Many of those cases occur at area hotels, police said.