A new paving project for White Oak Road, Cool Springs Road, and Deacon Road in the Falmouth area of Stafford County will start on Wednesday, August 26.

More from the Virginia Department of Transportation via a press release:

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, motorists can expect delays as crews begin milling and paving on White Oak Road at Ferry Road then move west toward Cool Springs Road. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic in the work zone until 7 p.m.

Crews will pave White Oak Road from Ferry Road and end at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks.

As part of the project, crews will also be milling and paving Cool Springs Road from Route 3 to Deacon Road, then continue work on Deacon Road and end at Brooke Road. Delays are possible with single lane closures as part of the work zone.

Work will occur Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are not permitted to work on these routes between 6-9 a.m.

This is a mobile work zone that will change location as crews make progress milling and paving the roadways. While every effort will be made to pave the travel surface immediately after milling, there may be periods where motorists experience a temporarily rough ride with driving on a milled surface.