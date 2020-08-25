Montclair Lions celebrate new youth Leo Club

On August 22, 2020, Montclair celebrated the Chartering of a new youth club called the Montclair Leo Club, sponsored by the Montclair Lions Club.

More in a press release

A new Leo Club came to Montclair on Saturday, August 22nd when 29 members celebrated the official Chartering of the new club in a virtual meeting. The Montclair Lions Club, which is in its 42nd year of operations, sponsored the new Leo Club.

Montclair Lions President Mike O’Neal, who presided over the Charter Night events said, “Tonight’s event marks the official installation of 29 future community leaders. Since forming on June 30, 2020, they have grown from their original 25 charter members to 29 members representing 10 schools throughout the county. The Leo’s have taken on service projects in the community including a food drive and a pen pal letter campaign with an assisted living community. They demonstrate the exceptional youth in Prince William County, who are making a difference”

Leo Clubs are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International. The word Leo stands for Leadership, Experience, Opportunity. Leo Clubs encourage youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. Clubs are open to youth ages 12 to18 years of age.

Ms. Shakira Mangrio, a Forest Park High School senior, is the first President of the new club. Ms. Kylie Norosky, a Charles Colgan High School junior, will serve as the First Vice President. Ms. Alyssa Osmer, a Forest Park High School junior, is the Treasurer, and Ms. Lilly Gleiman, a Charles Colgan High School junior, is the Secretary.

Leo President Shakira stated, “I have been blessed with a very motivated and energetic Club Membership and Board. We are excited to give back to our community. Through this important work, we plan to make a difference in our community.”

Leo Treasurer Alyssa Osmer, reflecting on her experiences said, “I am so happy and proud to be a part of this great organization. All of us who joined are looking for an opportunity to give back and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. The Leo’s is truly a great group of people who truly want to help”

The evening’s event included the attendance and remarks by Lions District Governor for District 24-L, Glen Logan who said, “In such a short time you have demonstrated the true meaning of the Lions Motto, “We Serve”. I am very impressed with the service projects that you have already accomplished, especially under the current limitations imposed by the COVID 19 pandemic. Your actions of service are an inspiration beyond your young years. Well done and thank you all!”