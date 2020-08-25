Minnieland daycare evacuated after strange odor reported

A Minnieland daycare center was evacuated this afternoon.

Stafford County fire crews were called to 19 Soaring Eagle Drive at 1:34 p.m. after someone reported smelling a strange odor in the building.

A total of 43 people were evacuated from the building while fire crews conducted an investigation. A faulty air conditioning unit was found to be the culprit, states county fire and rescue spokeswoman Kathleen Caler.

No one was injured, and people were allowed back inside the building as the investigation wrapped up.