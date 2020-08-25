Dwight Robert Earle was born on September 4, 1953 to Woodrow and Ruth Earle. Dwight grew up in King George Virginia and later moved Washington DC. Dwight attended King George High School and DC Public schools.

Dwight served his country (Army) from September 26, 1977 through September 9, 1985 where he received an honorable discharged.

Dwight accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior at Mt. Enon church of Washington DC on April 8, 2001 and was obedient to the call and was baptized.

Dwight was married four times and from those unions came four children. Dwight R. Earle Jr (Tina), Vanessa Scheidemantel (Torrey), Katherina Thomas (Mike), and Desteny Earle.

Dwight is proceeded in death by both parents (Woodrow and Ruth Earle) and two brothers (James and Woodrow Earle).

Dwight is survived by his four children; Dwight Earlier Jr. (Tina), Katharina Thomas (Mike Thomas), Vanessa Scheidemantel-Hedgebeth(Torrey Hedgebeth), and Desteny Earle. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jemal Faust, Omarion Thomas, Andrea Thomas, Ariyana Thomas, Torriq Hedgebeth, Tatiana Hedgebeth, Romeo Earle and Isaiah Earle. He is also survived by three siblings, Brenda Flood, Diane Brower and Judy Earle along with many relatives, and friends.

Dwight enjoyed family, bowling, oldies but goodies, movies, and coin collections. Dwight had a special friend (a true brother by another mother) Robert Smith (Smitty). In 1996 Earl met his “brother from another mother,” Smitty. They shared many memories together; fishing, golf, and overall just an amazing brotherhood bond that no one can compare to. Smitty was a major impact on his life.