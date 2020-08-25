Crews work to extricate victim trapped inside car

3:05 p.m.

Crews have cleared the scene of the crash. No serious injuries reported.

2:40 p.m.

One person is trapped inside a vehicle the crashed near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road.

Crews rushed to the scene in the heart of Dale City just after 2 p.m. to find an overturned car with one person trapped. Fire crews then began working to extricate the person inside.

Meanwhile, multiple lanes of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road were closed in the area of the crash.

More as we have it.