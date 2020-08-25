100 years of women voting: Events to honor 19th Amendment

Just across the Occoquan River from Prince William County, a memorial will be built to remember the women suffragists who fought for the right to vote.

To celebrate and honor the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, Fairfax County is hosting multiple museum exhibitions, events, and constructing a memorial. The county, according to a press release, has a ‘remarkable connection to the women’s suffrage movement, beyond its proximity to the nation’s capital city.’

More in a press release:

Fairfax County, Virginia has a remarkable connection to the women’s suffrage movement, beyond its proximity to the nation’s capital city. This August, declared National Women’s Suffrage Month in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, several Fairfax County attractions are honoring this important event in United States history with special exhibits, events, and more.

“Fairfax County and the National Capital Region’s role in the story of women’s suffrage is deeply moving and one that all residents and indeed, Americans, should understand,” said Barry Biggar, President & CEO of Visit Fairfax, the county’s official tourism organization. “Our partners have put together some compelling exhibits and events to help tell this story, and we encourage one and all to visit and honor this Centennial celebration.”

For up-to-date information and event details, please visit www.FXVA.com/herstory <http://www.FXVA.com/herstory>.

Lucy Burns Museum

This new museum located on the campus of the Workhouse Arts Center, which once served as the historic Lorton Workhouse prison, tells the story of the 72 members of the National Woman’s Party who were once imprisoned at the site after picketing the White House for the right to vote in 1917. The suffragists’ experience at this site marked an important turning point in the women’s suffrage movement and one that ultimately helped secure voting rights for all women in the U.S.

The museum is open for tours on Saturdays from 12 pm – 5 pm. In addition, the museum will also offer a Lucy Burns Treasure Hunt for kids, designed by a local South County High School student. The treasure hunt will be available after August 18. Watch videos and learn more about the museum at www.workhousearts.org/lucyburnsmuseum <http://www.workhousearts.org/lucyburnsmuseum>.

Drive-In Thursdays: Bold Women in History Film Series

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the Workhouse Arts Center are partnering to present a series of films spotlighting the fearless women of history that will play at the Workhouse Arts Center Drive-In Theater every Thursday in August. For the film lineup, visit www.workhousearts.org <http://www.workhousearts.org>.

Suffrage Art Exhibition

Inside the Muse Gallery at the Workhouse Arts Center, visitors can explore various mixed media artworks by award-winning artist Julia Dzikiewicz related to the women’s suffrage movement. For those not ready to venture out, this show will be available virtually as well. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday, 12pm – 5pm. For more information, visit www.workhousearts.org <http://www.workhousearts.org>.

Turning Point Suffragist Memorial

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial, currently under construction on the grounds of Occoquan Regional Park, will be the first national memorial in America dedicated to telling the complete story of the millions of women who fought more than seven decades to win the vote. Help build the memorial and learn more about its story at www.suffragistmemorial.org <http://www.suffragistmemorial.org>.

“Marching From Suffrage Toward Equality” Live Webinar

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association will be celebrating with a live webinar on Women’s Equality Day – August 26 – to discuss the past, present, and future of women’s equality. Special guests include Carly Fiorina, Elisabeth Griffith, and the Honorable Victoria A. Lipnic.

Prior to the webinar, several new videos will be unveiled focusing on the suffrage centennial, the progress of the Memorial site, and the journey toward obtaining a section of the historic, White House fence that will be displayed on the Memorial’s grounds. Register for the webinar and watch the videos at www.suffragistmemorial.org <http://www.suffragistmemorial.org>.

Pop-Up Exhibitions & History Talks

In the City of Fairfax, visitors can stop by the Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center to see the traveling exhibition, “We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia,” on loan from The Library of Virginia through September 7. A pop-up exhibit from the National Archives will follow, detailing the national story of the women’s suffrage movement. In September, several History Talks will explore various topics related to the movement. Visit www.fairfaxva.gov <https://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/historic-resources/suffrage> for event dates and details.

“Progress is only possible when you understand your past and our shared histories. Fairfax County played a crucial but little known role in women’s suffrage,” said Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’m glad to see so many organizations honoring the Centennial anniversary and hope residents are able to safely take advantage of these celebrations.”

To learn more about Fairfax County’s connection to the women’s suffrage movement, and to hear other stories of powerful and forward-thinking women in the county’s past, plus interesting perspectives from local young women who were inspired by their stories, visit www.FXVA.com/herstory <http://www.FXVA.com/herstory>.