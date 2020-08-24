Sunny on Tuesday, storms possible on Wednesday

Tuesday will be hot and sunny during the day, followed by showers at night.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 96.