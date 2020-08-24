Prince William

Sunny on Tuesday, storms possible on Wednesday

By Megan Dietrick

Tuesday will be hot and sunny during the day, followed by showers at night.

Tuesday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 96.

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