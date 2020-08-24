On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Jeannette Elizabeth Shuler, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 72. Jeannette was born on June 6, 1948, to James and Mary Simpson in New York City.

Jeannette grew up with her 5 brothers and sisters, Dorothy (Phil), James (1949 – 2006), Thomas, Margret, and Edward (Hellean). She graduated from Long Island City High School and married Albert Shuler Jr. (1944– 2011).

Jeannette had two children with Albert, their first child daughter Tina Dean Shuler and 18 months later a son Antoine Preston Shuler and 18 years later daughter Janae’ Elizabeth Shuler. She loved spending time with family and would cook for family events and bring her famous dish “Ziti” that was so anticipated by her family. She had a significant admiration for cooking; she watched lots of cooking shows and picked up tips. She never made a dish her family and friends did not like.

Anyone that was around her loved her personality and her everlasting smile that was so infectious. Jeannette was proud of her job at Walmart, where she worked for over ten years. Walmart was the highlight of her life, and she would share so many funny stories about the things that would happen on the job she enjoyed.

She is survived by her three children Tina, Antoine (Corinne), and Janae’. Jeannette is further survived by seven grandchildren, David (DJ), Jada (Baby J), Jaiden, Nasiir, Antoine (AJ), Cerie (ReRe), and Aziah (Zi). Her grandchildren meant everything to her, and she never missed a birthday of any of them. Jeannette affectionately known as “Aunt Net” to a host of nieces and nephews, was loved by her six sisters-in-law and one surviving brother-in-law.

Visit with the family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Family and friends will gather at 11:00 am for a private Memorial Service. A virtual viewing of the service will be provided.