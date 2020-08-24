I-95 reopened after tractor-trailer overturns

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 95 in North Stafford following a crash that involved an overturned tractor-trailer.

Stafford fire and rescue says:

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched just before 7:30 Monday morning for a reported traffic crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer located on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 143 (Garrisonville).

First arriving units found an overturned dump trailer across all lanes of travel. The single occupant of the vehicle was removed from the vehicle prior to their arrival and was treated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fluid leak from the vehicle was contained by units on scene and the Virginia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was notified, which is standard for this type of incident. At the time of this email, the tractor-trailer has been up-righted and is in the process of being towed away.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are slowly being reopened. Drivers should still expect slower than normal speeds in the area.