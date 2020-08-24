Fire crews called to house fire on Widewater Beach

Update from Stafford fire and rescue

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24th, the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department (SCFR) was dispatched for a reported residential structure fire in the 00 block of Shore Drive in the Widewater area of Stafford County. Due to the location of the residence and it’s proximity to Aquia Creek, mutual aid was requested from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services as well as fireboats from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Prince William Fire and Rescue and Charles County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. First arriving units reported smoke showing from the eaves of a single-story house. Upon entry, units found and extinguished fire on the first floor and in the attic. SCFR units were assisted on scene by units from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services. All fireboats were returned to service prior to their arrival at the scene. No one was home at the time of the fire, which is currently under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

5:46 p.m

A fireboat from Fairfax County was also called to the scene, however, it was called off and told to return to its home dock.

5:34 p.m.

Fire and rescue crews from land and sea have been called to a house fire on Widewater Beach.

Crews were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. for a report of a house fire on Shore Drive in Stafford County, just outside Widewater State Park.

Fireboats from neighboring Prince William County and Charles County, Md. were called assist crews from Stafford County.

More as we have it.