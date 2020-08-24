2 boaters rescued from Neabsco Creek in Woodbridge

Two boaters were plucked from the Neabsco Creek early Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020.

Rescue boats were dispatched at 12:29 a.m. for a disabled boat near a railroad bridge that carries Virginia Railway Express, Amtrak, and freight trains over the Neabcsco Creek, near Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

There were four people on board the boat, and two ended up in the water, we’re told. Crews found them and pulled them out of the water.

Two people were evaluated by emergency medical teams, however, no one was taken to a hospital.

Crews from Prince William County, Charles County, Md., and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to assist the boaters.

It’s unclear how the two people ended up in the water.