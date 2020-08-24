17 exposed, 3 taken to hospital after chemical incident at regional jail

Three staff members at the Rappahannock Regional Jail were taken to a hospital after a HAZMAT incident.

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At about 2:30PM on Saturday, August 22, the Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department responded to a reported hazardous materials incident at 1745 Jefferson Davis Highway, at the Rappahannock Regional Jail (RRJ).

The caller reported that kitchen staff had mixed two different cleaning chemicals, and the mixture resulted in a vapor cloud. Units from Stafford County Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene and quickly assessed the incident.

Upon entry into the building, units did not find an active cloud and the scene was brought under control. It was determined that 17 inmates and 7 RRJ Staff were in close proximity to the chemicals and would require decontamination, which was performed by units on the scene.

Three RRJ staff members were transported to Mary Washington Hospital: one with minor burns, the second complaining of mild respiratory issues, and the third with chest discomfort. None of the injuries/illnesses are considered life-threatening.

Due to the nature of the call, the Virginia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) called in the Regional Hazardous Materials Team, which is staffed by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, to assist in mitigating the situation. The two chemicals were caustic and when mixed result in the formation of chlorine gas. Units on the scene ventilated the area.

The Hazardous Materials Team entered the building to perform atmospheric monitoring in the kitchen and cooking areas, and determined that it was safe to reoccupy.

Notifications were made to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Health, and Stafford County Public Works. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was requested and assisted with perimeter control. There were no reported injuries to public safety personnel on this incident.