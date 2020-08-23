This week’s construction hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here a look at this week’s construction hot spots in the Fredericksburg and Stafford County region according to the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure near the Exit 140 interchange for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Crews will be installing work zone barrier.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17) FULL STOPS

Wednesday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 will be reduced to a single lane, with intermittent full traffic stops on I-95 southbound for up to 15 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. early Thursday and early Friday. Crews will be moving a crane for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Installation of new overhead sign. Improvements are part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Crews will be installing work zone barrier.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound at the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project site, which is located between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between the intersection with Deacon Road/Cool Spring Road and just west of Route 606 (Ferry Road).

Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mowing. Motorists should slow down and stay alert for mobile single lane closures on Hartwood Road between Route 17 and the Fauquier County line.

Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drivers should expect delays on Ramoth Church Road between the I-95 overpass to just prior to the Route 630 (Courthouse Road) intersection for paving and pavement marking.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) and Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be installing work zone barrier as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be installing work zone barrier as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

City of Fredericksburg

William Street

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling, patching and paving to resurface William Street between Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway) and College Avenue. Expect mobile single lane closures overnight. Work will continue weekly into September as crews resurface William Street between Route 3 and Washington Avenue and apply new pavement markings. City of Fredericksburg Public Works Department project.