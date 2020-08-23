Stafford awards nonprofits over $400,000 in CARES Act funding

Nonprofit organizations in Stafford County have been awarded $432,078 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to alleviate the hardship they have been facing during the global pandemic.

The funding, according to a press release from Stafford County, will aid these nonprofits in continuing to serve the local community.

More from the press release:

The Coronavirus pandemic created a hardship on nonprofit organizations that assist and help others throughout our community. To support these groups and help them continue the work they do every day, Stafford County has awarded $432,078 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to community organizations in the area who have been impacted due to COVID-19. Recipients were chosen through a stringent application process via Stafford’s Nonprofit Sustainability Grant Program.

“Social safety net nonprofit organizations are a critical part of our region’s health and human services system, working closely with our local government to serve the most vulnerable individuals and build stronger, more equitable communities,” said Stafford County Deputy County Administrator Donna Krauss. “These grants are funded by the CARES Act and will be administered by Stafford County.”

Fourteen organizations were awarded amounts ranging from $10,193 to $59,200. The grants were based upon the size and demonstrated needs of each organization. Grants can be utilized for project expenses related to COVID-19 response or organizational capacity in response to COVID-19. The goal is to ensure the sustainability and maintenance of the organizations that serve the community and, in turn, the people who are served. Please see a summary below of each awardee:

Big Brothers, Big Sisters received $25,000 to foster resilience through communications with mentees, funds will be used for staff salaries, equipment for remote working, and program activity costs.

Boys and Girls Club received $10,000 to support personnel, cleaning supplies, masks, and sanitizer that will assist with providing virtual learning support to its recipients.

Empower House will use its $25,000 award to defray the costs of the shelter, to provide rental housing assistance and for technology needs.

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank received two $25,000 awards. Data currently shows an increase of 11.1% in overall food insecurity and a 17.1% increase in child food insecurity. Funds will be used for the mobile pantry to support distributions as well as to establish alternative distribution sites in place of close pantries.

Healthy Families Rappahannock Area will utilize its $23,314 award to transition to a virtual platform for engaging and supporting families as well as for virtual platform subscriptions, mailings, and creation of video engagement tools.

Moss Free Clinic was awarded $59,200 to integrate telehealth for its patients, to upgrade technology to improve team interaction, and to pay for staff support in place of volunteers lost to the fear of COVID-19.

Mental Health America received $10,193 to mitigate the increased level of calls to its helpline due to COVID-19 and $12,250 to provide additional staff to support seniors, a high-risk category, by providing grocery and medication delivery, removal of trash and other related needs.

Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault will direct its $11,559 award towards technological upgrades and supplies needed for safely engaging the community.

Loisann’s Hope House was awarded $40,000. The funds are for upgrading the computer systems impacting client data and information focused on emergency shelter, prevention, rapid rehousing, and the homelessness helpline.

Rappahannock Area United Way’s $50,000 in funding will go to the Alice Assistance fund that provides support to households experiencing financial hardships. An exponential increase in requests for assistance has occurred since COVID-19.

S.E.R.V.E. provides financial stability and food to the community and was given $25,000 for its assistance with its paycheck protection program and payroll tax credits.

Stafford Junction was the recipient of $25,000 that they would use for general operating costs, which includes supplies and support necessary to continue to serve low-income residents.

Thurman Brisben Center, the area’s homeless shelter, was awarded $50,000 to be used to address the impact of COVID-19 for hotel rents for physically-distanced clients, food now unavailable from volunteer organizations, client teleconferencing capability, and UV cleansing lights for the HVAC system to reduce airborne transmission risk.

Virginia Community Food Connections connects low-income residents with access to affordable food from local family farms. Awarded funds in the amount of $15,561 will support staff, equipment, and material costs for its food access programs.