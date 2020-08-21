Zivan Vesovic 72, of Triangle, died August 18th 2020 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Zivan was born on November 4th 1947 in Serbia. He moved to USA with his wife Zorka on September 11th, 2000.

Deda Žika, as he was affectionately known, could fix anything and always offered a “better way” to repair or build things. Smart and inventive, never resisted a challenge to find a way to improve a process or task, both at work and at home. He loved helping out family and friends, always tinkering in his shed workshop. Avid gardener, born with the green thumb, he was proud of and enjoyed planting and taking care of his garden full of various flowers and vegetables.

Since retiring, Deda Žika has became a staple by the sport fields and halls, sitting on the bleachers watching his grandkids play soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, baseball and basketball. He was an involved grandfather, taking his grandkids to practices and tournaments near and far, all over Virginia and even few neighboring states.

Zika was a loving husband, dad, uncle and grandfather. He was a great friend to all, and was loved by all who knew him. He has touched so many lives and will be sorely missed.

Zika is preceded in death by his wife Zorka. He is survived by his daughters Marija and Jelena, son in-law Charles, grandchildren Eva, Joshua, Stefan, Luka and Ana, niece Sanja with her husband Sinisa and son Alex, and a host of family and relatives.

Family has selected not to hold an indoor Visitation and/or Service.

A graveside service and interment will be held at the Dumfries Cemetery – 17821 Mine Road, Dumfries, VA on Monday August 24th at 2:30pm

Family is respectfully requesting that anyone planning to attend the outdoor grave site service please socially distance and wear a mask while at the cemetery. Please refrain from shaking hands and hugging.

A basket will be available to leave personal notes and condolences.

If you are unable to attend, below address can be used to mail condolences:

Vesovic Family

3769 Port Hope Point Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172