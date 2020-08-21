Thunderstorms this weekend, mostly sunny on Monday

It’ll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with showers possible all day.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.