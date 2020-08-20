A traffic stop in Stafford County resulted in the recovery of some stolen items reported missing from a North Stafford neighborhood home.

“A suspect stopped by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for several minor traffic violations yesterday was incarcerated for a prior breaking and entering offense. On August 18th at approximately 2:08 p.m., Deputy S.C. Martin conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

The vehicle had defective equipment and was missing the front license plate. The driver was identified as Gary Laudermilk, 43, of Stafford.

While Deputy Martin was checking the license status of Laudermilk, a resident approached the traffic stop and informed the deputy the vehicle that was stopped was involved in a breaking and entering at his home last week. The victim explained that on August 11th someone entered his home in Foxwood Village and stole numerous watches, a stamp collection and a coin collection.

A neighbor had shown the victim a picture of a car that was in front of his home that day, and it matched the vehicle on the traffic stop. Deputy Martin learned that Laudermilk did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of the suspect vehicle revealed controlled paraphernalia, a lock picking kit, numerous watches, a coin collection and a stamp collection. Deputy Martin also located the victim’s checkbook in the vehicle.”