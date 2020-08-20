Chance of storms on Friday, sunny skies return on Sunday

Friday may bring rain in the afternoon but will otherwise be partly sunny.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.