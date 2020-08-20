Alfred Clyde Saletta

Alfred “Al” Clyde Saletta went home to our Lord and Savior on August 17, 2020 at age 68.

Al was born to Alfred Joseph and Mary Jane Saletta on November 28, 1951 in Dunkirk, New York. As a child, Al had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge which enabled him to excel in everything he pursued. Al attended Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, Dunkirk High School in Dunkirk, New York, graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of New York at Fredonia. Al also attended graduate school in Canada. He played sports, competed in various school events and read every book in the library for his age group and beyond. He even read the encyclopedia cover to cover! He graduated with honors at the top of his classes from elementary through college.

Al joined the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive Command (TACOM) in 1978. He was eager, smart, quickly assimilated all the information that was thrown at him while having a razor sharp sense of humor. As a result, he was quickly promoted, and everywhere he went his bosses liked and gave him challenging assignments because they knew he would get it done! Al had a natural ability to multitask beyond expectations, and was liked and respected by his colleagues. No matter how intense the situation Al could find a way to lighten things up. Not many could pull the rabbit out of the hat, stay upbeat themselves, and in the most intense of situations generate a positive attitude to inspire the Team the way only Al could. He was one of the good guys and took pride in the work he did that saved soldier lives or enabled soldiers to succeed at tough and dangerous missions.

Al met his wife, Debra Saletta, in 2001 while working at TACOM. They married two years later on April 11, 2003 bringing together a blend of five wonderful children. They were blessed to be married over 17 years, having the opportunity to grow in love, friendship, and trust.

Al and Debra joined First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Dumfries, VA in 2008. Al sang in the Men’s Choir, volunteered for Feed My Starving Children, actively participated in the Senior’s Ministry, and volunteered to help where he could.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Mary Saletta. He is survived by his wife and best friend Debra Saletta, five children Stephen Saletta (Jill), Tacoma Park, Maryland; Lyndsey Foster, Lafayette, Louisiana; Elizabeth Saletta Bonczynski (Joe), Lapeer, Michigan; Margaret Saletta, Royal Oak, Michigan; and Jasmine Davis, Manassas, Virginia; two sisters, Joanne LaPlaca (Joe) and Rosemary Donohue (Michael, [deceased]); grandchildren Taylor, S.J., Jacob, and Eli; nephews Paul, Michael, Brian, Kevin and a host of family and relatives.