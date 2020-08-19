Partly sunny on Thursday but storms return this weekend

Showers are possible on Thursday, with thunderstorms returning on Friday.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.