$400,000 allocated to help city residents find, train for new jobs

Manassas will give nearly a half-million dollars to help residents find a new job or train for a new one.

More in a press release:

The City of Manassas is dedicating $400,000 to expanding its long-standing partnerships with SkillSource and Northern Virginia Community College. The funds will directly help residents who have been furloughed or are unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

“We will be using CARES Act funds to help people get the skills and support services they need to land the jobs they want,” said City Manager Pat Pate. “Manassas has a resilient and diversified economy. Almost all of our businesses will weather this storm, but too many of our residents are out of work and we need to address that.”

Using SkillSource as the lead agency, the city is working with NOVA and its own Department of Social Services to provide jobseeker and employer services focused on the needs of individuals. The $400,000 will go towards occupational training, subsidized work experiences, job fairs and worker training. The money will also fund much needed supportive services like transportation, child care, and providing work-related equipment. The Jobseeker Services programs run by SkillSource and the training provided by NOVA already receive federal or state funding that reduces these costs.

The city is allocating additional funding of up to $5,000 per participant that, in most cases, eliminates the cost altogether.

“By removing cost as a barrier and adding supportive services, the City can best help residents get jobs,” said Economic Development Director Patrick Small. “By helping people get jobs we help businesses meet their workforce needs.”