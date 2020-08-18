Sheriff increases patrols at Abel Lake following drowning

Trespassing is a problem at Abel Lake, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies have written 25 summons for trespassing during the summer months, said Maj. Shawn Kimmtiz. They’ve also stepped up patrols in and around the area of the lake, which serves as one of three of the county’s drinking water reservoirs.

The tickets and increased patrols come following the death of 20-year-old Bernard Otoo, of Stafford. Otto was swimming in the lake on June 9 when he was reported missing later that evening. Divers later found his body the lake.

Stafford sheriff David Decatur briefed the Board of Supervisors on the incrased patrols on the lake its meeting today.

Abel Lake is located in the center of the county. Boaters can use a public boat ramp just off Kellogg Mill Road to access the water.

The lake is surrounded by homes and private properties.

The county’s two other drinking water reservoirs are Smith Lake in North Stafford and Mooney Lake Reservoir in the southern portion of the county.