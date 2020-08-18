New traffic signal to help pedestrians at Rippon Boulevard, Blackburn Road

Commuters should expect to stop at the intersection of Rippon Boulevard and Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the new signal will aide pedestrians cross the street.
More from the press release from VDOT:
The project’s other improvements include:
Two Accessible Pedestrian Signal crossings
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp upgrades
Upgraded concrete island at northwest corner of intersection with pedestrian cut-thru and new crosswalk across southbound Blackburn Road slip ramp to westbound Rippon Boulevard
Right- and left-turn lanes along eastbound and westbound Rippon Boulevard
Flashing yellow arrows for left turns from Rippon Boulevard to Blackburn Road
In the coming weeks, final pavement markings will be added to the intersection as part of paving and restriping in the area.
Final detail work will occur into the fall with minimal impacts to traffic. The $1.1 million project is financed with federal and state funding.
At the intersection, Rippon Boulevard averages 11,000 vehicles a day and Blackburn Road averages up to 6,800.