Annual fall plant sale helps adults with disabilities

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and Rappahannock Adult Activities are hosting an annual fall plant salet to help adults with disabilities.

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Want to go green and help adults with disability at the same time? Try kale. Or broccoli.

Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.

“This is the perfect time to plant fall vegetables,” said Horticulture Program Manager Andy Lynn. “And we’ve got a great selection flourishing in our greenhouse.”

To see a full list of available plants and to download an order form, go to www.rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to [email protected]. RAAI offers curbside pickup at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An order form can be downloaded from the agency’s website, www.rappahannockareacsb.org. Customers should email their completed form to [email protected]. Onsite patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.

Pumpkins, mums and asters will be available in September.

For more than 40 years, RAAI day support services have helped caregivers be able to maintain jobs and hobbies, while providing adults with developmental disability chances to develop hobbies and friendships. RAAI serves more than 160 individuals in the City of Fredericksburg and counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit www.rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices

Founded in 1970, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) provides public mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse and prevention/early intervention services to the residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. To learn more, visit www.rappahannockareacsb.org.