William “Bill” A. Westen of Dumfries Virginia died on Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Woodbridge, VA surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years Vickie Diane Westen, two sons: Billy Westen, Tom Westen, four grandchildren: Michael, McKenna, Leah and Rose Westen, two sisters: Gussie Spiher and Sarah Roush.

Bill was a graduate of American University receiving a degree in Administration of Justice. He served in the U.S. Army in the Military Police, and then spent 29 years as a Fairfax County Police Officer before retiring in 1996. He then worked for the Town of Occoquan as a Police Officer for 10 years as he continued to protect and serve others. Bill was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodbridge, and lived a Christian life. He was friends with all that knew him, and always quick to help others.

A Graveside Funeral Service with military honors will take place at Quantico National Cemetery only for immediate family due to the ongoing pandemic. The family requests in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the American Cancer Society in his name.