Virtual back-to-school resource fair to be held Aug. 28

Students in Prince William County will be headed back to class virtually on September 8 10 .

In Manassas and Manassas Park, schools begin virtually on August 31 and September 8, respectively.

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will hold a back-to-school resource fair to introduce parents to child-related resources in the community. And just like the start of the new school year, this chamber event will also be virtual.

More in a press release:

On August 28, 2020, from 8 am-1 pm, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Parent Resource Fair.

The virtual platform, hosted by local business, ZEMZ Events, LLC.is a unique experience where participants can enter and exit desired “booths” for direct communication with a live representative for various child-related businesses and organizations, recreating the classic informational expo experience.

The event includes subject matter experts on various subjects to help parents understand what’s next in this new virtual school year.

9:00 am: Get Smart! School, Students & Saving…a financial literacy presentation by Northwest Federal Credit Union

10:00 am: How to Stay Active with Premiere Martial Arts Manassas

11:00 am: Arts Education options for Back to School – in-person and online presented by ARTfactory.

Our closing keynote speaker (12pm), Radhika Bajaj from Bookwork Central will discuss the importance of literature beyond the ‘read time’ and how parents can incorporate literature into the family lexicon!

The Prince William Chamber created this event as a way to help parents and educators connect with businesses in a safe, seamless environment while embracing the new technologies that are forming right here in the region.

How does it work? ?Consumers go to zemzevents.com/pwchamber fill out a brief registration and then they are free to explore.

For a full list of vendors and details go to PWChamber.org, or call 703-368-6600