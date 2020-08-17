Thunderstorms possible tonight, sunny tomorrow

In today’s weather forecast, we could see some storms popup this evening.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early evening as a weak cool front crosses the area. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two with damaging wind gusts is possible. pic.twitter.com/z6SjNJ54FW — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 17, 2020

Today

A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.