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Thunderstorms possible tonight, sunny tomorrow

By Uriah Kiser

In today’s weather forecast, we could see some storms popup this evening.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Today
A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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