Thunderstorms possible tonight, sunny tomorrow

In today’s weather forecast, we could see some storms popup this evening.
Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early evening as a weak cool front crosses the area. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two with damaging wind gusts is possible. pic.twitter.com/z6SjNJ54FW
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 17, 2020
Today
A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.