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Portion of Joplin Road remains closed due to washout

By Uriah Kiser
A portion of Joplin Road is closed at Quantico Creek after a bridge washed out. [Photo: VDOT]

A portion of Joplin Road remains closed today after heavy rains last week washed out a bridge.

The two-lane byway links Interstate 95 with Route 234 at Independent Hill, near Colgan Senior High School.

Here’s more in a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The Joplin Road (Route 619) bridge over the South Fork of Quantico Creek is closed until further notice to repair damage sustained during floods that occurred on Aug. 13, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Crews are on the scene of the washout working to repair the bridge. They posted these photos to Twitter:

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