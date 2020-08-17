New additions under construction at Woodbridge, Gar-Field high schools

While it may be quiet on campus as students will return the classroom virtually this fall, construction is underway at two Woodbridge-area high schools.

Auxilliary gymnasiums are being added to Gar-Field Senior and Woodbridge Senior High Schools in Woodbridge and Lake Ridge, respectively. The new gyms at both schools will 21,000 square-foot large when completed.

Prince William County schools officials tell us:

“[The gyms] will encompass two full basketball courts and also includes the interconnecting corridors and stairwells as well as an additional elevator. As part of the project, there is also a locker room renovation to the existing adjacent areas.”

Construction of both gyms is expected to cost $16 million. The projects were added to the school division’s capital improvement plan this year, and construction is slated to be completed by September.

All 92,000 Prince William County Public Schools students are scheduled to return to school in a virtual setting on Monday, September 8. Students will attend virtual classes for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Special education students are expected to be phased back into school buildings during the first nine weeks, and the remainder of the student population is expected shortly thereafter.

Students across Virginia have not attended an in-person class due to the coronavirus since March 13, by order of Gov. Ralph Northam.