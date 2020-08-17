Prince William

Mostly sunny Tuesday, rain chances return overnight

By Uriah Kiser

We’re in for sunny conditions on Tuesday afternoon, following some early-morning fog.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Thursday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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