Mostly sunny Tuesday, rain chances return overnight

We’re in for sunny conditions on Tuesday afternoon, following some early-morning fog.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.